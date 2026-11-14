The Artesia 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, November 21 will close streets along the race route starting at 1:00 a.m., with the race running from 7:00 a.m. to about 10:00 a.m. and streets reopening as the last runner passes. Affected roads include:

Northbound Clarkdale Avenue from South Street to 187th Street

from to Westbound 187th Street from Clarkdale Avenue to Pioneer Boulevard

from to Northbound Pioneer Boulevard from 187th Street to 178th Street

from to Eastbound 178th Street from Pioneer Boulevard to Elaine Avenue

from to Northbound Elaine Avenue from 178th Street to Artesia Boulevard

from to Eastbound Artesia Boulevard from Elaine Avenue to Norwalk Boulevard

from to Southbound Norwalk Boulevard from Artesia Boulevard to Ashworth Street

from to Eastbound Ashworth Street from Norwalk Boulevard to Elaine Avenue

from to Southbound Elaine Avenue from Ashworth Street to South Street

from to Westbound South Street from Elaine Avenue to Clarkdale Avenue

Drivers should follow posted No Parking – Tow Away Zone signs along the route. Event parking is in the Elaine Avenue lot at Artesia Park, with vehicles able to enter or exit only before 7:00 a.m. and after about 10:00 a.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Official City of Artesia, California