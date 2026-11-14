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Artesia
Artesia 5K brings early road closures Nov. 21
2 days ago
The Artesia 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, November 21 will close streets along the race route starting at 1:00 a.m., with the race running from 7:00 a.m. to about 10:00 a.m. and streets reopening as the last runner passes. Affected roads include:
- Northbound Clarkdale Avenue from South Street to 187th Street
- Westbound 187th Street from Clarkdale Avenue to Pioneer Boulevard
- Northbound Pioneer Boulevard from 187th Street to 178th Street
- Eastbound 178th Street from Pioneer Boulevard to Elaine Avenue
- Northbound Elaine Avenue from 178th Street to Artesia Boulevard
- Eastbound Artesia Boulevard from Elaine Avenue to Norwalk Boulevard
- Southbound Norwalk Boulevard from Artesia Boulevard to Ashworth Street
- Eastbound Ashworth Street from Norwalk Boulevard to Elaine Avenue
- Southbound Elaine Avenue from Ashworth Street to South Street
- Westbound South Street from Elaine Avenue to Clarkdale Avenue
Drivers should follow posted No Parking – Tow Away Zone signs along the route. Event parking is in the Elaine Avenue lot at Artesia Park, with vehicles able to enter or exit only before 7:00 a.m. and after about 10:00 a.m.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Official City of Artesia, California
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