📅 Teen “Chapter & Chill” drop‑in book club

Teens, need a cozy spot to read?

The Artesia Public Library is hosting a Chapter & Chill Drop-In Book Club for Teens on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM at 205 W. Quay Ave., Artesia, NM 88210.

Bring whatever you’re currently reading — a book, manga, or graphic novel. You can:

Grab a cup of tea

Enjoy some snacks

Read quietly alongside other teens

This event is free and open to the public for teens in 7th–12th grade. Just show up with your reading material and relax.