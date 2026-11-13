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Artesia
📅 Teen Chapter & Chill drop-in book club on Nov. 14
10 days ago
📅 Teen “Chapter & Chill” drop‑in book club
Teens, need a cozy spot to read?
The Artesia Public Library is hosting a Chapter & Chill Drop-In Book Club for Teens on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM at 205 W. Quay Ave., Artesia, NM 88210.
Bring whatever you’re currently reading — a book, manga, or graphic novel. You can:
- Grab a cup of tea
- Enjoy some snacks
- Read quietly alongside other teens
This event is free and open to the public for teens in 7th–12th grade. Just show up with your reading material and relax.
More Info: Calendar • Library -- Chapter & Chill Drop-In Book...
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