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📢 Arroyo Grande adopts 2050 General Plan for future growth
📢 Arroyo Grande adopts long‑range plan through 2050
The Arroyo Grande City Council has officially adopted a Comprehensive General Plan Update on November 10, 2026, setting a roadmap for how the city will grow and change through 2050.
This updated plan guides decisions on:
- Land use and housing
- Economic development and support for local businesses
- Transportation and circulation
- Health and equity
- Natural and cultural resources
- Public safety, resilience, and climate action
Next, the City will update its Development Code so day‑to‑day rules for building and development match this new vision. There will be more chances for public input during that phase.
You can learn more and read the adopted General Plan documents at www.arroyogrande.org.
Contact: Krystin Rice, Director of Community Development.
More Info: City of Arroyo Grande Adopts Comprehensive General...
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