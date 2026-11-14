📢 Arroyo Grande adopts long‑range plan through 2050

The Arroyo Grande City Council has officially adopted a Comprehensive General Plan Update on November 10, 2026, setting a roadmap for how the city will grow and change through 2050.

This updated plan guides decisions on:

Land use and housing

Economic development and support for local businesses

and support for local businesses Transportation and circulation

Health and equity

Natural and cultural resources

Public safety, resilience, and climate action

Next, the City will update its Development Code so day‑to‑day rules for building and development match this new vision. There will be more chances for public input during that phase.

You can learn more and read the adopted General Plan documents at www.arroyogrande.org.

Contact: Krystin Rice, Director of Community Development.