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📢 Arroyo Grande adopts 2050 General Plan to guide city growth
📢 Arroyo Grande sets long‑term plan for growth through 2050
The Arroyo Grande City Council has officially adopted a Comprehensive General Plan Update on November 10, 2026. This plan is the City’s long‑term “blueprint” for how Arroyo Grande will grow and change through 2050.
The updated General Plan will guide decisions on:
- Land use and housing
- Economic development and local businesses
- Transportation and circulation
- Health and equity
- Natural and cultural resources
- Public safety, resilience, and climate action
Next, the City will update its Development Code to match the new plan. That process will include more chances for public input.
You can learn more and read the adopted documents at www.arroyogrande.org.
Contact: Krystin Rice, Director of Community Development.
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