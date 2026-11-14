📢 Arroyo Grande sets long‑term plan for growth through 2050

The Arroyo Grande City Council has officially adopted a Comprehensive General Plan Update on November 10, 2026. This plan is the City’s long‑term “blueprint” for how Arroyo Grande will grow and change through 2050.

The updated General Plan will guide decisions on:

Land use and housing

Economic development and local businesses

and local businesses Transportation and circulation

Health and equity

Natural and cultural resources

Public safety, resilience, and climate action

Next, the City will update its Development Code to match the new plan. That process will include more chances for public input.

You can learn more and read the adopted documents at www.arroyogrande.org.

Contact: Krystin Rice, Director of Community Development.