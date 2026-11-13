The City Council in Arroyo Grande adopted a Comprehensive General Plan Update on November 10. This plan is a roadmap for the city’s future through 2050 and will guide choices about housing, jobs, transportation, public safety, open space, and the environment.

The update was created over two years with help from community members, the Planning Commission, city staff, and experts. Next, the city will update its Development Code to match the new plan, with more chances for neighbors to take part. People can read the plan and adopted documents on the city website at www.arroyogrande.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Arroyo Grande