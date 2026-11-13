Three sweet Arroyo Grande pups are hoping someone local will fall in love and bring them home. All are Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mixes being cared for by Heal the World Initiative Inc.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (born April 17, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Cream with soft tan markings

Cream with soft tan markings Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Heal the World Initiative Inc

Location: Arroyo Grande, CA

Coco Melon is a handsome young puppy with a cream-colored coat, tan accents, and a very cute face. As a growing pup, he will need positive training, socialization, daily exercise, vet care, and lots of affection to help him grow into a confident, well-adjusted companion.

👉 Meet Coco Melon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (born April 17, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white facial markings

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white facial markings Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Heal the World Initiative Inc

Location: Arroyo Grande, CA

Chai is a striking tan pup with white on his face and beautiful light-colored eyes. Like his brother, he’ll thrive with ongoing training, gentle socialization, regular exercise, and plenty of love from a family ready to guide a young dog.

👉 Meet Chai Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (born April 17, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black markings

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black markings Weight: About 40 lbs , expected medium-to-large

About , expected medium-to-large Good with: Children and other dogs (reported)

(reported) House-trained: Yes (reported)

(reported) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Heal the World Initiative Inc

Location: Arroyo Grande, CA

Oso is a tan-and-black cutie who already has some great skills. He’s reported to be good with kids and other dogs and is house-trained, which makes him a strong match for a family wanting a young dog who’s already started on good habits. He’ll still need continued training, social time, and daily activity as he grows.

👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Arroyo Grande, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups from Heal the World Initiative Inc. Reach out through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.