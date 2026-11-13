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🐶 Playful Pit Bull Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption in Arroyo Grande
Three sweet Arroyo Grande pups are hoping someone local will fall in love and bring them home. All are Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mixes being cared for by Heal the World Initiative Inc.
Coco Melon
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (born April 17, 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream with soft tan markings
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Heal the World Initiative Inc
- Location: Arroyo Grande, CA
Coco Melon is a handsome young puppy with a cream-colored coat, tan accents, and a very cute face. As a growing pup, he will need positive training, socialization, daily exercise, vet care, and lots of affection to help him grow into a confident, well-adjusted companion.
👉 Meet Coco Melon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chai Latte (Chai Chia)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (born April 17, 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white facial markings
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Heal the World Initiative Inc
- Location: Arroyo Grande, CA
Chai is a striking tan pup with white on his face and beautiful light-colored eyes. Like his brother, he’ll thrive with ongoing training, gentle socialization, regular exercise, and plenty of love from a family ready to guide a young dog.
👉 Meet Chai Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oso (Osito)
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (born April 17, 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black markings
- Weight: About 40 lbs, expected medium-to-large
- Good with: Children and other dogs (reported)
- House-trained: Yes (reported)
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Heal the World Initiative Inc
- Location: Arroyo Grande, CA
Oso is a tan-and-black cutie who already has some great skills. He’s reported to be good with kids and other dogs and is house-trained, which makes him a strong match for a family wanting a young dog who’s already started on good habits. He’ll still need continued training, social time, and daily activity as he grows.
👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Arroyo Grande, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups from Heal the World Initiative Inc. Reach out through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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