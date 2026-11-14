📅 Funeral service for Rev. Clarence Edward McKown

Rev. Clarence Edward McKown, 84, of Arnoldsburg, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

He served for many years as pastor of Arnoldsburg Community Church and later Church of the Living God.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m. at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor John Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Ridge Cemetery, Sand Ridge.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include his daughters Rebecca Armentrout of Ripley and Emily Kerby of Millstone; two grandchildren, Christina Wickline and Nathan Armentrout; and brothers George McKown of Leachtown and Charles McKown of Arnoldsburg.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com. You can also send flowers or plant a memorial tree through the funeral home’s flower store.