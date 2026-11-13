Arnold’s IT scene is busy right now, especially for cleared tech pros. If you’ve got a TS/SCI and like mission-focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Arnold, MO (supporting NGA GEOINT mission)

(supporting NGA GEOINT mission) Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,300–$129,700

Clearance: Active TS/SCI + ability to obtain polygraph

Work on enterprise network security for a major national security program. You’ll design and support secure architectures (firewalls, F5, IDS, gateways) on large, fast-paced networks, with multiple openings at different experience levels.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so I’ve linked the LinkedIn posting above.

Employer: ECS

Location: Arnold, MO (supporting US Government in St. Louis area)

(supporting US Government in St. Louis area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI + CI polygraph after indoctrination

Senior-level GEOINT role doing all-source geospatial analysis for national security and defense missions. You’ll build maps, visual products, and written intel, mentor junior analysts, and work closely with multi‑disciplinary intel teams.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—federal and cleared roles can move fast once they start interviewing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.