🏥 Arnold, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits

Arnold’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from dental offices to big health systems. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: PDS Health

PDS Health Location: Arnold, MO

Type: OTHER (clinical dental role)

OTHER (clinical dental role) Pay: $39.00–$62.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work in a modern practice with a focus on the “Perfect Patient Experience” and strong team support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, free CE, child care assistance, 401(k) with contributions, and advanced tech/lasers.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Arnold, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Patient-centered role in a supportive, family-style office, seeing all ages. You’ll handle cleanings, perio care, digital X-rays, and patient education, with a big focus on long-term relationships and clear, kind communication.

Employer: SSM Health

Location: Arnold, MO – Outpatient Family Medicine Clinic

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, daytime only; no nights, weekends, or holidays; built-in admin time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Fully outpatient, bread-and-butter family medicine in a multi-specialty clinic with peds and OB on site. Backed by a large, mission-driven health system with strong support staff and access to broader SSM resources.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.