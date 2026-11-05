🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Arnold, MO

Arnold’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with banks, auto parts, and beauty brands all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Arnold, MO (and nearby financial centers in the market)

(and nearby financial centers in the market) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with everyday banking, teach them how to use mobile/online tools, and have deeper talks about their money goals. This is a 40-hour, first-shift role with weekend/extended hours, good for someone who enjoys sales, problem-solving, and building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Arnold, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-eligible; base pay not listed

Professional-level sales role focused on commercial (business) customers, not just walk-ins. You’ll use your auto parts knowledge, help manage team members and drivers, and work toward sales goals—great if you know cars and like a mix of customer service and light leadership.

Employer: Johnson/Clarke, Inc. (national salon brand)

(national salon brand) Location: Arnold, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus commission and bonus (exact amount not listed)

Base pay (exact amount not listed) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, free tanning membership

Lead a beauty-focused team, hit daily/weekly/monthly sales goals, and keep the salon running smoothly. This is a good fit if you have leadership experience, enjoy sales contests, and want strong benefits and training in customer service and management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.