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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Armonk
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Armonk, NY? These adoptable dogs at Adopt-A-Dog Inc. are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.
Cole
- Breed: Terrier mix (listed as Jack Russell Terrier mix)
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Size: About 32 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.
- Phone: (914) 273-1674
Cole has a tiny underbite and a big heart. He may be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, he’s all smiles and fun. He’s described as very dog-social and great with people, and he’s at that perfect age where he’s more settled but still playful.
👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spot
- Breed: Australian Kelpie / Chihuahua mix (Chi/Kelpie mix)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Size: About 19 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.
- Phone: (914) 273-1674
Spot is a West Coast sweetheart with a unique Kelpie-meets-Chihuahua look. At around a year old, he has plenty of playful energy and loves to romp and join in on daily adventures. After playtime, he has a great “off switch” and is happy to relax and cuddle.
👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunshine
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (puppy, a couple of months old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Size: About 22 lbs currently
- Adoption Fee: $575
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.
- Phone: (914) 273-1674
Sunshine is pure puppy sweetness. He watched his littermates get adopted in California and then made the trip to New York for a fresh start. He’s described as beyond sweet and very loving, a real “hidden gem” for whoever brings him home.
👉 Meet Sunshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
T-Bone
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young (just over 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white, cow-like spots
- Size: 37 lbs now, estimated 50–60 lbs grown
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.
- Phone: (914) 273-1674
T-Bone is a compact, spotted cutie who looks a bit like a tiny dairy cow or “house hippo.” He’s past the tiny-puppy chaos but still young, fun, and full of charm, with a sweetheart personality to match his standout markings.
👉 Meet T-Bone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Armonk, NY, consider calling Adopt-A-Dog Inc. at (914) 273-1674 to ask about meeting these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.