Looking for a new four-legged friend in Armonk, NY? These adoptable dogs at Adopt-A-Dog Inc. are ready to meet you and start their next chapter.

Breed: Terrier mix (listed as Jack Russell Terrier mix)

Terrier mix (listed as Jack Russell Terrier mix) Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Size: About 32 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $495

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.

Phone: (914) 273-1674

Cole has a tiny underbite and a big heart. He may be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, he’s all smiles and fun. He’s described as very dog-social and great with people, and he’s at that perfect age where he’s more settled but still playful.

👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Chihuahua mix (Chi/Kelpie mix)

Australian Kelpie / Chihuahua mix (Chi/Kelpie mix) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Size: About 19 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $495

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.

Phone: (914) 273-1674

Spot is a West Coast sweetheart with a unique Kelpie-meets-Chihuahua look. At around a year old, he has plenty of playful energy and loves to romp and join in on daily adventures. After playtime, he has a great “off switch” and is happy to relax and cuddle.

👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy, a couple of months old)

Baby (puppy, a couple of months old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Size: About 22 lbs currently

About currently Adoption Fee: $575

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.

Phone: (914) 273-1674

Sunshine is pure puppy sweetness. He watched his littermates get adopted in California and then made the trip to New York for a fresh start. He’s described as beyond sweet and very loving, a real “hidden gem” for whoever brings him home.

👉 Meet Sunshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (just over 1 year)

Young (just over 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white, cow-like spots

Black with white, cow-like spots Size: 37 lbs now, estimated 50–60 lbs grown

now, estimated Adoption Fee: $495

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog Inc.

Phone: (914) 273-1674

T-Bone is a compact, spotted cutie who looks a bit like a tiny dairy cow or “house hippo.” He’s past the tiny-puppy chaos but still young, fun, and full of charm, with a sweetheart personality to match his standout markings.

👉 Meet T-Bone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Armonk, NY, consider calling Adopt-A-Dog Inc. at (914) 273-1674 to ask about meeting these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.