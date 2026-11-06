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🚌 Armonk Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local DFS Driver Roles
Armonk has a steady need for strong delivery drivers right now. If you’re good behind the wheel and don’t mind some lifting, these local routes could be a solid fit.
DFS Driver - Metro NY (Temco Logistics)
- Employer: Temco Logistics
- Location: Armonk, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a 26 ft. box truck delivering large, bulky items for a major home improvement retailer. No CDL needed, but you’ll need 2+ years box truck experience, a clean license, DOT med card, and the ability to lift up to 100 lbs. Expect about 8–10 hour days and 15–20 stops, with paid training and lots of independent work.
DFS Driver - Syracuse (The Home Depot / Temco Logistics)
- Employer: The Home Depot / Temco Logistics
- Location: Armonk, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Apply by: December 31, 2026
- Salary: Not listed
Same core work: 26 ft. box truck, 15–20 deliveries per day, local store loading, and home deliveries in all weather. This listing highlights strong perks: paid training, uniforms & PPE, medical + free dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth into leadership. Must be 21+, have 2+ years box truck experience, pass DOT physical and background checks, and lift up to 100 lbs.
DFS Driver - Metro NY (The Home Depot / Temco Logistics)
- Employer: The Home Depot / Temco Logistics
- Location: Armonk, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Apply by: December 31, 2026
- Salary: Not listed
Another Metro NY route with the same setup: full-time box truck driving, 8–10 hour shifts, and large-item home deliveries. You’ll use a handheld device for routing and proof of delivery and work closely with store staff and customers, so good customer service and problem-solving skills matter.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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