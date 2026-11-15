Senior and special-needs cats have so much love left to give, and these sweet kitties in Arlington, WA are hoping for a cozy, quiet home to call their own. All are cared for by Purrfect Pals and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: All black "house panther"

All black "house panther" Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Why you’ll love him:

Lived with other cats and children ; used to sleep with the kids .

; used to . Knows how to set boundaries gently without claws or teeth.

without claws or teeth. Enjoys treats , sunny windows , and “bird TV.”

, , and “bird TV.” Microchipped, vaccinated, and neutered.

Needs some dental work, but is otherwise described as very healthy.

Midnight is “purr-fectly seasoned” and ready to supervise your home with calm, gentle charm.

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (about 9 years)

Senior (about 9 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with rich brown and chocolate tones

Brown tabby with rich brown and chocolate tones Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Why you’ll love him:

Described as a charming senior with a heart of gold .

with a . Soft, pettable coat and very handsome tabby markings.

and very handsome tabby markings. Sweet and affectionate on his terms , with a playful side.

, with a playful side. Best with a cat-savvy family who understands feline body language.

Charles is a wise, gentle soul looking for a calm home to enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Why you’ll love her:

A true “retirement home” lap cat in the making.

in the making. Lived her whole life with one person who can no longer care for her.

who can no longer care for her. Family tried to keep her, but the resident cat didn’t accept her , so she’s back looking for love.

, so she’s back looking for love. Wants a quiet home, a comfy lap, and someone to watch shows with.

Socks is ready to be someone’s special companion again and settle into a peaceful, loving home.

👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo with tiny “pencil” mustache

Black & white / tuxedo with tiny “pencil” mustache Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Why you’ll love him:

Has an adorable little mustache and lots of personality.

and lots of personality. Very talkative and will tell you what’s on his mind.

and will tell you what’s on his mind. Loves face kisses , being picked up , and cuddled .

, being , and . Playful with catnip toys, string toys, and a sturdy scratching post.

with catnip toys, string toys, and a sturdy scratching post. Enjoys a window perch to watch birds.

Mr. Mustache is a fun, affectionate companion for someone who enjoys an interactive, chatty cat.

👉 Meet Mr. Mustache and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Why you’ll love her:

Rescued from the Arizona desert and now safe in Washington.

and now safe in Washington. Mostly blind , but can see some shadows and navigates rooms very well .

, but can see some shadows and . Uses her front paws to “test the waters” before stepping.

before stepping. Enjoys canned food and would do well with a very tolerant kitty friend .

and would do well with a . Loves snuggles and lounging in her favorite spots.

Saguaro is a brave, special girl who proves that limited vision doesn’t limit love.

👉 Meet Saguaro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Arlington, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Purrfect Pals at (360) 652-9611 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.