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🐱 Gentle Senior & Special-Needs Cats Waiting for Homes in Arlington
Senior and special-needs cats have so much love left to give, and these sweet kitties in Arlington, WA are hoping for a cozy, quiet home to call their own. All are cared for by Purrfect Pals and are ready to meet you.
Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black "house panther"
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611
Why you’ll love him:
- Lived with other cats and children; used to sleep with the kids.
- Knows how to set boundaries gently without claws or teeth.
- Enjoys treats, sunny windows, and “bird TV.”
- Microchipped, vaccinated, and neutered.
- Needs some dental work, but is otherwise described as very healthy.
Midnight is “purr-fectly seasoned” and ready to supervise your home with calm, gentle charm.
👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior (about 9 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby with rich brown and chocolate tones
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611
Why you’ll love him:
- Described as a charming senior with a heart of gold.
- Soft, pettable coat and very handsome tabby markings.
- Sweet and affectionate on his terms, with a playful side.
- Best with a cat-savvy family who understands feline body language.
Charles is a wise, gentle soul looking for a calm home to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Socks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611
Why you’ll love her:
- A true “retirement home” lap cat in the making.
- Lived her whole life with one person who can no longer care for her.
- Family tried to keep her, but the resident cat didn’t accept her, so she’s back looking for love.
- Wants a quiet home, a comfy lap, and someone to watch shows with.
Socks is ready to be someone’s special companion again and settle into a peaceful, loving home.
👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr. Mustache
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo with tiny “pencil” mustache
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611
Why you’ll love him:
- Has an adorable little mustache and lots of personality.
- Very talkative and will tell you what’s on his mind.
- Loves face kisses, being picked up, and cuddled.
- Playful with catnip toys, string toys, and a sturdy scratching post.
- Enjoys a window perch to watch birds.
Mr. Mustache is a fun, affectionate companion for someone who enjoys an interactive, chatty cat.
👉 Meet Mr. Mustache and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saguaro
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611
Why you’ll love her:
- Rescued from the Arizona desert and now safe in Washington.
- Mostly blind, but can see some shadows and navigates rooms very well.
- Uses her front paws to “test the waters” before stepping.
- Enjoys canned food and would do well with a very tolerant kitty friend.
- Loves snuggles and lounging in her favorite spots.
Saguaro is a brave, special girl who proves that limited vision doesn’t limit love.
👉 Meet Saguaro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Arlington, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Purrfect Pals at (360) 652-9611 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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