These Arlington kitties at Purrfect Pals are each looking for a special kind of home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, one of these cats might be the perfect match for you.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Rodger is a beautiful Siamese boy who was found by a kind neighbor after some time on the streets. During that time, he likely got into something toxic that damaged his kidneys. Because of this, he needs an adopter who is comfortable giving subcutaneous fluids, following vet recommendations, and keeping him on prescription kidney food for life. He is currently taking Telmisartan and Cerenia for kidney disease, and the Purrfect Pals clinic will go over all of their findings and his care plan with you.

Rodger is looking for a calm, committed home that can manage his medical needs and give him the safe, loving life he deserves.

👉 Meet Rodger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Matcha is a stunning longhaired brown tabby who is sure he’s the only tabby you should be looking at. He’s super affectionate, loves to play, and also enjoys quiet time on his own. He’ll happily tell you when and where he wants to be petted.

His family is relocating across the ocean and felt that moving a senior cat such a long distance wouldn’t be fair to him, so they brought him to Purrfect Pals to find new “paw-rents.” Matcha is microchipped (per his listing) and ready for a soft landing in a loving home. With a fee-waived adoption, this is a wonderful chance to give a senior cat a cozy retirement.

👉 Meet Matcha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Lincoln has a huge “purr-sonality” and an even bigger presence. He wants to be the king of the castle and is looking for a home where he can soak up all the love and attention for himself. He may be open to living with a dog, as long as he can be in charge.

Lincoln is FeLV-positive (Feline Leukemia Virus), which is contagious to other cats but not to people or dogs. Because of this, he should either be an only cat or live with other FeLV-positive cats. He’ll need an adopter who understands FeLV and can work with their vet to keep him as healthy and happy as possible.

👉 Meet Lincoln and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pals — (360) 652-9611

Groucho is a calm, affectionate tabby who purrs and kneads when you hit the right petting spots. He can be a bit vocal at feeding time, but he’s not a constant meower. In his foster home, he liked to sit quietly by the desk, supervising work, asking for scritches and head boops.

He’s still recovering from his time on the street and can get “spicy” when nervous or startled, or when you pull away from petting too quickly. He’ll do best with a patient adopter who can read his signals and give him time to fully relax and trust.

👉 Meet Groucho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Arlington, WA, please consider visiting Purrfect Pals or calling (360) 652-9611 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.