Looking for a friendly feline in Arlington, VT? These sweet cats at Second Chance Animal Center are ready to move from shelter life to a cozy home of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 8–9 months (young)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: Very sweet, mellow, and affectionate. Page enjoys playing with other cats and toys, climbing the cat tree, relaxing on the catio, and snacking on treats.

Good with:

Children

Friendly cats

Possibly a feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Page and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 8–9 months (young)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: Very sweet and affectionate. Paisley loves relaxing on the catio, climbing the cat tree, playing with feline friends and toys, and soaking up attention from volunteers and staff.

Good with:

Children

Friendly cats

Possibly a feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Paisley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: ~9 months (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: Very sweet, playful, and affectionate. Cole enjoys playing with other cats, climbing the cat tree, hanging out on the catio, and soaking up love from visitors and staff.

Good with:

Respectful children

Friendly cats

Possibly a feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Special note: FIV+

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: A very affectionate boy who loves attention. Merlin enjoys chasing laser pointers, climbing cat trees, snacking on treats, and soaking up love from volunteers and staff.

Good with:

Children

Other FIV+ cats

cats Possibly a feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: 4–5 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: Playful, affectionate, and adventurous. Theo came from a large rescue case and is now enjoying the good life—lounging on the cat tree, hanging with feline friends, chasing laser pointers, rolling in catnip, and snacking on treats.

Good with:

Respectful children who understand he does not like being picked up

like being picked up Friendly cats

Possibly a feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 6–8 months (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: Very affectionate, playful, and energetic. Bertie was part of a large law-enforcement rescue and now loves snuggling with staff and volunteers, chasing laser pointers, playing with feline friends, and climbing the cat tree.

Good with:

Children

Friendly cats

Possibly a feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Bertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 6–7 months (young)

Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center

Phone: (802) 375-2898

Personality & likes: Very sweet, playful, and chatty. Nelly came from a large rescue and now spends her days climbing the cat tree, chasing laser pointers, playing with toys, and asking her favorite visitors for attention.

Good with:

Respectful children

Friendly cats with a slow introduction

Possibly a mellow, feline-savvy dog

👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Second Chance Animal Center at (802) 375-2898 or visit their website to learn more about the adoption process and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.