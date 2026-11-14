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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Arlington VT
Looking for a friendly feline in Arlington, VT? These sweet cats at Second Chance Animal Center are ready to move from shelter life to a cozy home of their own.
Page
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 8–9 months (young)
Gender: Female
Color: Tortoiseshell
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: Very sweet, mellow, and affectionate. Page enjoys playing with other cats and toys, climbing the cat tree, relaxing on the catio, and snacking on treats.
Good with:
- Children
- Friendly cats
- Possibly a feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Page and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paisley
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 8–9 months (young)
Gender: Female
Color: Black
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: Very sweet and affectionate. Paisley loves relaxing on the catio, climbing the cat tree, playing with feline friends and toys, and soaking up attention from volunteers and staff.
Good with:
- Children
- Friendly cats
- Possibly a feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Paisley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cole
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: ~9 months (young)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: Very sweet, playful, and affectionate. Cole enjoys playing with other cats, climbing the cat tree, hanging out on the catio, and soaking up love from visitors and staff.
Good with:
- Respectful children
- Friendly cats
- Possibly a feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Merlin
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 3 years (adult)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Special note: FIV+
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: A very affectionate boy who loves attention. Merlin enjoys chasing laser pointers, climbing cat trees, snacking on treats, and soaking up love from volunteers and staff.
Good with:
- Children
- Other FIV+ cats
- Possibly a feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Theo
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 4–5 years (adult)
Gender: Male
Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: Playful, affectionate, and adventurous. Theo came from a large rescue case and is now enjoying the good life—lounging on the cat tree, hanging with feline friends, chasing laser pointers, rolling in catnip, and snacking on treats.
Good with:
- Respectful children who understand he does not like being picked up
- Friendly cats
- Possibly a feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bertie
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 6–8 months (young)
Gender: Male
Color: Mostly black
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: Very affectionate, playful, and energetic. Bertie was part of a large law-enforcement rescue and now loves snuggling with staff and volunteers, chasing laser pointers, playing with feline friends, and climbing the cat tree.
Good with:
- Children
- Friendly cats
- Possibly a feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Bertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nelly
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 6–7 months (young)
Gender: Female
Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
Shelter: Second Chance Animal Center
Phone: (802) 375-2898
Personality & likes: Very sweet, playful, and chatty. Nelly came from a large rescue and now spends her days climbing the cat tree, chasing laser pointers, playing with toys, and asking her favorite visitors for attention.
Good with:
- Respectful children
- Friendly cats with a slow introduction
- Possibly a mellow, feline-savvy dog
👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Second Chance Animal Center at (802) 375-2898 or visit their website to learn more about the adoption process and set up a visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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