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🐱 Sweet Arlington Cats Ready for Loving Homes
These Arlington kitties are looking for safe, loving homes. All are being rehomed by private owners who want the best for them.
Manchas
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)
- Personality/Notes: Super friendly boy who was left behind by a previous owner and ended up on the street. He’s skinny right now and his current caregiver is helping him gain strength. He needs a calm, caring home that can give him lots of love and steady care so he can fully bounce back.
- Contact: Please reach out to the owner at the phone number listed on his Adoptapet page.
👉 Meet Manchas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tommy
- Breed: Snowshoe
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / Ivory (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)
- Notes: Handsome Snowshoe boy with a soft cream coat. Ideal for someone who loves this unique breed look and wants to give an adult cat a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Tommy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calli
- Breed: Calico
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)
- Personality/Notes: About 3 years old, female calico. Her owner is rehoming her due to asthma and clearly loves her very much. Calli is described as loving, affectionate, and cute. She loves to be brushed and jumps with excitement when she sees you.
👉 Meet Calli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Arlington, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.