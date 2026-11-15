These Arlington kitties are looking for safe, loving homes. All are being rehomed by private owners who want the best for them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $10

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Personality/Notes: Super friendly boy who was left behind by a previous owner and ended up on the street. He’s skinny right now and his current caregiver is helping him gain strength. He needs a calm, caring home that can give him lots of love and steady care so he can fully bounce back.

Super friendly boy who was left behind by a previous owner and ended up on the street. He’s and his current caregiver is helping him gain strength. He needs a calm, caring home that can give him so he can fully bounce back. Contact: Please reach out to the owner at the phone number listed on his Adoptapet page.

👉 Meet Manchas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / Ivory (mostly)

Cream / Ivory (mostly) Adoption Fee: $100

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Notes: Handsome Snowshoe boy with a soft cream coat. Ideal for someone who loves this unique breed look and wants to give an adult cat a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Tommy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $0

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Personality/Notes: About 3 years old, female calico. Her owner is rehoming her due to asthma and clearly loves her very much. Calli is described as loving, affectionate, and cute. She loves to be brushed and jumps with excitement when she sees you.

👉 Meet Calli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Arlington, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.