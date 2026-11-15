Families in Arlington, there are some wonderful dogs hoping for a safe, loving forever home. Here are a few local pups who are ready (or almost ready) to join your family.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Bloodhound mix

Bloodhound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Gypsy is a young female Bloodhound mix with a rich brown/chocolate coat. She’s waiting at Arlington Animal Services for a family who will give her time, training, and lots of love. Bloodhounds are known for their strong noses and big hearts, and Gypsy is ready for someone to help her learn and grow.

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Zorro is a young male Australian Cattle Dog mix with a sharp black-and-white coat. Cattle dogs are active, smart pups who often do best with families that enjoy walks, play, and training games. Zorro is at Arlington Animal Services, hoping for an adopter who can give him both exercise and affection.

👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable (Private Foster)

Adoptable (Private Foster) Breed: Chiweenie (Chihuahua/Dachshund mix)

Chiweenie (Chihuahua/Dachshund mix) Age: Young (about 2–3 years old)

Young (about 2–3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Spay Status: Not yet spayed; spay appointment scheduled for December 23rd at TCAP in Hurst, TX

Not yet spayed; Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Shelby is a small Chiweenie girl being lovingly fostered in Arlington, TX. She’s about 2–3 years old, with a brown/chocolate coat and black markings. Her foster notes that she is looking for a loving, safe, forever home and has already arranged a spay appointment on December 23rd at TCAP in Hurst. With a modest $40 adoption fee, Shelby could be a great fit for someone wanting a smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet Shelby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Arlington area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups. Call the listed number or visit their online profiles to learn more, set up a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.