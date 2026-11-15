Arlington’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from pets to sneakers to auto parts. If you like helping people in person, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll groom dogs and other pets, from baths and haircuts to nail trims, in a busy salon setting. This role stands out for its competitive base pay, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and store discounts, plus clear growth paths into salon leadership.

Employer: JD Finish Line (inside Macy’s, The Parks Mall at Arlington)

(inside Macy’s, The Parks Mall at Arlington) Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a high-energy sneaker and apparel store, handling daily operations, sales goals, and customer experience. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, want benefits, discounts, and career growth, and can work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Texas Trust Credit Union

Location: Arlington, TX (Pioneer branch)

Arlington, TX (Pioneer branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you handle everyday transactions and help members with their financial needs. Ideal if you enjoy building relationships, spotting fraud, and teaching people online/mobile banking while working in a stable credit union setting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store, lead the sales team, and keep parts and inventory on point while delivering “WOW” customer service. Comes with benefits, discounts, 401(k) with match, PTO for full-timers, and strong growth potential in automotive retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.