undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arlington
🛒 Arlington, TX Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring
5 days ago
Arlington’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from pets to sneakers to auto parts. If you like helping people in person, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Groomer (Pet Stylist)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll groom dogs and other pets, from baths and haircuts to nail trims, in a busy salon setting. This role stands out for its competitive base pay, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and store discounts, plus clear growth paths into salon leadership.
Finish Line Macy's Store Management – Assistant Manager & Supervisor
- Employer: JD Finish Line (inside Macy’s, The Parks Mall at Arlington)
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team in a high-energy sneaker and apparel store, handling daily operations, sales goals, and customer experience. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, want benefits, discounts, and career growth, and can work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays.
Universal Branch Associate – Pioneer
- Employer: Texas Trust Credit Union
- Location: Arlington, TX (Pioneer branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line banking role where you handle everyday transactions and help members with their financial needs. Ideal if you enjoy building relationships, spotting fraud, and teaching people online/mobile banking while working in a stable credit union setting.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the store, lead the sales team, and keep parts and inventory on point while delivering “WOW” customer service. Comes with benefits, discounts, 401(k) with match, PTO for full-timers, and strong growth potential in automotive retail.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.