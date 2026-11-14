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Arlington
UT Arlington marks homecoming with 1967 parade video
2 days ago
For homecoming, the City of Arlington is sharing historic video of the 1967 UT Arlington homecoming parade, the first homecoming after the college adopted its current name. The footage comes from UNT Special Collections and the NBC5/KXAS Television News Collection. Learn more about UNT’s Special Collections: https://t.co/FdFjxMDyna
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Arlington
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