Arlington neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from furniture to home basics. If you need to furnish a room or stock up on supplies, these local offers might help.

Item: Twin mattress, box spring, and wooden bed frame

Condition: Described as good condition

Location: Woodland Park Estates, Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A full twin bed setup being given to someone who truly needs it. The poster prefers it not be taken for resale. Great if you’re setting up a kid’s room or guest room. Message the poster on Nextdoor for pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Filter King air filters (box of 5)

Condition: New

Size: 35.5" x 24.5"

Location: Southwest Arlington, Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Box of five new air filters that didn’t fit the owner’s system. If these match your HVAC size, this is a handy free deal to keep your air clean at home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Washer (non-working)

Condition: Does not work; about 2 years old, agitator is broken; otherwise in good condition

Location: Enchanted Lakes Estates, near Bowman Springs Park, Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This washer is free for pickup, but it needs repair. Could be useful for someone who fixes appliances or needs parts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 area rugs

Sizes: 2x3, 5x8, 8x11

Color: Multi-color, mainly dark brown

Location: On the curb at 507 East Lynn Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Source: nextdoor.com

Three rolled-up rugs in different sizes, set out on the curb and ready for anyone to grab. Nice if you need to cover floors in a living room, hallway, or bedroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden entertainment center, about 30" wide

Features: Multiple shelves for TV, media, or storage

Location: Willow Bend – Thousand Oaks, S.W. Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A spacious wooden entertainment center that can hold a TV and extra items like books, games, or decor. Pickup is in Southwest Arlington.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.