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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Arlington Today
Arlington neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from furniture to home basics. If you need to furnish a room or stock up on supplies, these local offers might help.
Twin Mattress, Box Spring and Wooden Bed Frame
Item: Twin mattress, box spring, and wooden bed frame
Condition: Described as good condition
Location: Woodland Park Estates, Arlington, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A full twin bed setup being given to someone who truly needs it. The poster prefers it not be taken for resale. Great if you’re setting up a kid’s room or guest room. Message the poster on Nextdoor for pickup details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Filter King Air Filter
Item: Filter King air filters (box of 5)
Condition: New
Size: 35.5" x 24.5"
Location: Southwest Arlington, Arlington, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Box of five new air filters that didn’t fit the owner’s system. If these match your HVAC size, this is a handy free deal to keep your air clean at home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Washer Available
Item: Washer (non-working)
Condition: Does not work; about 2 years old, agitator is broken; otherwise in good condition
Location: Enchanted Lakes Estates, near Bowman Springs Park, Arlington, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This washer is free for pickup, but it needs repair. Could be useful for someone who fixes appliances or needs parts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rolled Up Area Rugs
Item: 3 area rugs
Sizes: 2x3, 5x8, 8x11
Color: Multi-color, mainly dark brown
Location: On the curb at 507 East Lynn Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Source: nextdoor.com
Three rolled-up rugs in different sizes, set out on the curb and ready for anyone to grab. Nice if you need to cover floors in a living room, hallway, or bedroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Entertainment Center, 30" Wide
Item: Wooden entertainment center, about 30" wide
Features: Multiple shelves for TV, media, or storage
Location: Willow Bend – Thousand Oaks, S.W. Arlington, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A spacious wooden entertainment center that can hold a TV and extra items like books, games, or decor. Pickup is in Southwest Arlington.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.