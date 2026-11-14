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💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Arlington, TX ($72K–$134K+)
Arlington’s finance job scene is busy right now, with solid options in both manufacturing and defense. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.
Staff Accountant I – Manufacturing
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping the books straight for a manufacturing operation. You’ll handle journal entries, bank and GL reconciliations, month/year-end close, and variance analysis, while working with other teams to fix issues and improve processes.
Financial Management Sr – E3 (PAC-3 Program)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Listed as Arlington, TX / Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600 (full-time salary range)
Senior Financial Analyst role on a high‑visibility defense program, focused on AI-driven finance tools, forecasting, earned value management, and long‑range planning. Comes with Lockheed’s full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, flexible schedules) and requires U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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