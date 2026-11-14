Arlington’s finance job scene is busy right now, with solid options in both manufacturing and defense. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the books straight for a manufacturing operation. You’ll handle journal entries, bank and GL reconciliations, month/year-end close, and variance analysis, while working with other teams to fix issues and improve processes.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Listed as Arlington, TX / Dallas, TX

Listed as Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600 (full-time salary range)

Senior Financial Analyst role on a high‑visibility defense program, focused on AI-driven finance tools, forecasting, earned value management, and long‑range planning. Comes with Lockheed’s full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, flexible schedules) and requires U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.