Arlington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy and defense. If you’ve got project or operations experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering projects for electrical power generation products from kickoff to close-out. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, and contracts while working closely with operations, engineering, supply chain, and customers.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300 per year

Oversee the operational side of major defense production programs, acting as the bridge between project management, planning, and line leadership. Role includes schedule and budget oversight, status reports, and problem-solving to hit productivity and quality goals. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Priority Power

Location: Arlington, TX (also options in Houston or Midland)

(also options in Houston or Midland) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading utility-scale electrical infrastructure development—transmission, substations, distribution, and microgrids—for big industrial clients, data centers, crypto, and more. You’ll build and manage a project pipeline, handle land and permitting, guide interconnection, and work across engineering, construction, finance, and legal, with 50%+ travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.