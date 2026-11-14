📅 Meet ACTIV’s New General Manager (Free Coffee & Cookies)

Stop by ACTIV to welcome their new General Manager, Dianca (D).

Enjoy free coffee and cookies while you get to know her and learn more about what she’ll be doing at the center.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM

Location: ACTIV, 2061 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76013

Cost: Free

Just show up during the hour to say hello and join the welcome.