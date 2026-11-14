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Arlington
📅 Free coffee meet-and-greet with ACTIV’s new GM
3 days ago
📅 Meet ACTIV’s New General Manager (Free Coffee & Cookies)
Stop by ACTIV to welcome their new General Manager, Dianca (D).
Enjoy free coffee and cookies while you get to know her and learn more about what she’ll be doing at the center.
Date & Time: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM
Location: ACTIV, 2061 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76013
Cost: Free
Just show up during the hour to say hello and join the welcome.
More Info: Meet ACTIV's New General Manager | City of Arlingt...
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