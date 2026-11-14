Arlington has steady demand for cleaning and facility support, especially in healthcare and event spaces. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coreworks (Compass Group)

Coreworks (Compass Group) Location: Arlington, TX – Texas Masonic, 1501 West Division Street

– Texas Masonic, 1501 West Division Street Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.13 per hour

Full-time housekeeping in a healthcare setting with free meals and training available. You’ll handle room cleaning, floors, trash, and linens, with access to a robust benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more for eligible staff).

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Arlington, TX – estadio local

– estadio local Type: Part-time / Contract , según eventos

, según eventos Pay: $14.00 por hora, pago semanal

Trabajo de limpieza en un estadio importante en Arlington, ideal si buscas horas flexibles en tardes, noches y fines de semana. Tú limpias baños, gradas y áreas comunes; ellos ofrecen horario según eventos y no piden experiencia, solo responsabilidad y transporte propio.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the next hiring round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.