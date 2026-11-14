Fort Worth has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable faces you can meet right now.

Status: Available for pre-adoption

Available for Breed: Domestic Shorthair tortoiseshell

Domestic Shorthair tortoiseshell Age: Baby (born July 2026)

(born July 2026) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Personality: Young, playful, affectionate, enjoys cozy time and love, a bit less adventurous than her brother Orbit

Young, playful, affectionate, enjoys cozy time and love, a bit less adventurous than her brother Orbit Shelter: Saving Hope (Fort Worth, TX)

Mochi is described as a little lovebug with a sweet soul who enjoys playtime and quiet, cozy moments. If you want a gentle kitten who takes life at her own pace, she may be your match.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

SPUD is a young orange girl at the city shelter, waiting for someone to notice her and take her home.

👉 Meet SPUD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Mango is a young brown beauty looking for a fresh start with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Mango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

This tiny gray girl doesn’t even have a name listed yet, but she’s ready for someone to give her one—and a forever home.

👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Missy is a young gray kitty who would love a calm, safe place to call home.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

TIGGER is an orange adult boy who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a steady home life.

👉 Meet TIGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Available for pre-adoption

Available for Breed: Domestic Shorthair orange tabby

Domestic Shorthair orange tabby Age: Baby (born July 2026)

(born July 2026) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Personality: Curious, playful, loves to explore and investigate, very loving once playtime is over

Curious, playful, loves to explore and investigate, very loving once playtime is over Shelter: Saving Hope (Fort Worth, TX)

Orbit is a lively little adventurer who plays hard and loves hard. If you want a curious kitten who will keep you entertained, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Orbit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $15

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Worth, TX)

Pepper was found in a front yard and has been lovingly cared for by a private owner. He’s an adorable gray tabby kitten, but his finder can’t keep him due to already having other pets and the cost of care.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Revelation is a young orange kitten at the city shelter, hoping someone will choose him and give him a safe place to grow up.

👉 Meet Revelation and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Jasper is a gray baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Phantom is a fluffy gray mediumhair kitten, still just a baby and looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center

Phone: (817) 392-1234

Nova is a sleek black adult cat who’s ready for a calm, stable home and a soft spot to nap.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Gray Tabby

Brown/Gray Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Spicy Whiskers (Fort Worth, TX)

(Fort Worth, TX) Personality: Super playful, full of personality, loves toys, exploring, and staying busy; enjoys petting and people time

Jacqueline is a lively tabby girl who has “graduated” to exploring the whole house in her foster home. She’s always on the move and loves to play.

👉 Meet Jacqueline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Spicy Whiskers (Fort Worth, TX)

(Fort Worth, TX) Personality: Playful, fun-loving, active, loves toys and exploring; enjoys petting and attention but is usually focused on play

Jill is a busy, playful black kitten who’s always ready for the next game or adventure.

👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Worth area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, call the shelters, and share this list with friends and neighbors so these cats can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.