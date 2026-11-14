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🚌 Arlington, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
Arlington is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid transportation jobs hiring now around town.
Driver Associate
- Employer: Professional Contractor Supply
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.58 – $26.36/hour + bonus
Drive a company 16-foot stake-bed truck delivering construction and industrial supplies around the DFW area. Day-shift, Monday–Friday, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) and light warehouse work like loading/unloading and staging orders.
Courier/DOT-4
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages while providing friendly customer service. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, driving safely, and working in a constant state of alertness; high school diploma/GED and proper license required.
Driver - CDL A
- Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.07 – $40.59/hour
Class A CDL role hauling rental equipment on flatbeds or lowboy trailers to job sites in all kinds of settings. This one stands out for the higher pay range, strong benefits, and lots of paid time off if you like a mix of driving, equipment work, and customer contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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