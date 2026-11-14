Arlington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level field work to technical and digital roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Regal Rexnord (Thomson Power Systems)

Regal Rexnord (Thomson Power Systems) Location: Remote, based out of Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role building complex quotes for electrical power distribution and switchgear projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years in technical quoting/estimating, can read electrical drawings, and want to work closely with Sales, Engineering, and Operations while enjoying full benefits and remote flexibility.

Employer: Six Flags

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CRM and marketing automation role running campaigns across email, SMS, push, and direct mail. Ideal if you have 2+ years in CRM/digital marketing, enjoy A/B testing, segmentation, and data-driven optimization, and want to work with cross-functional teams to boost guest engagement and revenue.

Employer: Talisman Roofing & Construction

Location: Arlington, TX (field-based across DFW)

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $60,000 – $100,000 per year (base + commission)

Door-to-door entry-level sales role where you set roof inspection appointments for project managers—no roofing experience needed. Good for people who like talking to homeowners, working outside, and want training, coaching, and clear paths to higher-earning roles like project management and sales leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what’s really out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.