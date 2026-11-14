Healthcare hiring is strong in Arlington, TX right now, with options from hospital imaging to dental and clinic support. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare (Medical City Arlington)

Medical City Healthcare (Medical City Arlington) Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time, Days – Weekends Only

Salary: Not listed

Work at a 435+ bed full-service hospital with strong support from the HCA Healthcare network. Great fit if you’re RDMS (and vascular credentialed) with BLS and want big-hospital benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and a stable weekend schedule.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a growing dental practice)

(recruiting for a growing dental practice) Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive percentage-based compensation (exact amount not listed)

Join a busy specialty office with a fully staffed team so you can focus on patient care. Ideal if you’ve completed an Endodontic residency and want strong earning potential plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, malpractice coverage, and CE stipend.

Employer: CareATC

Location: Arlington, Carrollton, and Irving, TX

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 7am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like variety and no nights or weekends. You’ll float between clinics, support providers, do vitals and phlebotomy, and enjoy predictable hours, comprehensive benefits, telehealth access, and mileage reimbursement for eligible travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Arlington open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.