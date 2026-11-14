Arlington’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast shifts, friendly people, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front of house, keep food quality and safety on point, and help train and grow the crew. This role is great if you have restaurant experience and want a clear path to move up, plus perks like tuition assistance, free meals, PTO, and benefits.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location) Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on baking role making the cakes everyone celebrates with. Expect earlier closing hours than most food jobs, flexible schedules, casual dress (t‑shirts and sneakers), and cake discounts.

Employer: Studio Movie Grill

Studio Movie Grill Location: Arlington, TX 76018

Arlington, TX 76018 Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour + tips

Serve food and drinks in a dine‑in movie theater and help guests enjoy a night out. Good fit if you’re 18+, have serving experience, and want tips, flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and holiday pay.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.