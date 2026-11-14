📢 Donate toys to Arlington kids in need this holiday season

Arlington ISD’s Mission Joy Toy Drive 2026 is now underway, supporting the Mission Arlington Christmas Store so local families in need can pick out gifts for their children.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a boy or girl at collection boxes across Arlington, including many Arlington ISD campuses, Arlington fire stations, libraries, and other sites.

Donations are accepted now through Dec. 3.

There’s also a big finale event: a drive‑thru toy drop‑off celebration on Dec. 2, 5–7 p.m. at the Dr. Marcelo Cavazos Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The evening will feature live holiday music and entertainment from Arlington ISD students, plus an appearance by Tillie Burgin, Mission Arlington’s executive director, and her team.

This drive is a partnership between Arlington ISD, the City of Arlington, Arlington Fire Department, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Texas Trust, and the Arlington Council of PTAs.

Bring a toy, spread the word, and help make the season brighter for local kids.