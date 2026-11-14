Arlington’s retail and service scene is busy and growing, with new stores and logistics companies hiring year-round. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles open right now.

Employer: Cycle Gear Inc. (Comoto Holdings)

Cycle Gear Inc. (Comoto Holdings) Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $15–$20+ per hour (hourly base pay plus uncapped tiered commission, based on sales goals)

New store opening 2/10/27, so you’ll help launch it from the ground up. Great fit if you like motorcycles or gear, enjoy leading a team, and want commission on top of hourly pay, plus full-time benefits and chances to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in the meat department with stocking, pricing, and keeping displays clean and fresh. Good for early birds (5:00 am start time) who don’t mind physical work, cold environments, and want steady hours in a busy grocery store.

Employer: TCI Transportation

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour (DOE) + incentive & commission opportunities

(DOE) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Office-based customer service with a commercial trucking twist—help clients with rentals, manage fleet inventory, and handle contracts and billing. Great if you have 2+ years in transportation rental/leasing, like a weekday schedule, and want weekly pay plus bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.