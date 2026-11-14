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📅 Free Nov. 17 event for AISD bilingual & ESL families
📅 Free Nov. 17 event for AISD bilingual & ESL families
Parents and caregivers of Arlington ISD bilingual and ESL students are invited to a free event, “Many Cultures, Many Languages, One Community.”
You’ll learn practical ways to support your child’s language skills and academic success, and connect with other families and the World Languages team.
There are two sessions on Tuesday, Nov. 17:
Morning: 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Arlington ISD Professional Development Center, 1111 W. Arbrook Blvd., Arlington 76015
- Free light breakfast
- Childcare provided
Evening: 5–7 p.m. at Thornton Elementary School, 2301 E. Park Row, Arlington 76010
- Free light meal
- Childcare provided
Both sessions include door prizes and interactive activities.
No cost to attend—just pick the time and location that works best for your family and come learn, connect, and celebrate.
More Info: Event for parents of bilingual and ESL students is...
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