Arlington neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to a special piece of history. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: JFK commemorative Dallas Morning News newspaper edition

JFK commemorative newspaper edition Details: Special edition from November 20, 1988 , marking 25 years after the JFK assassination. About 87 pages . Great for anyone who enjoys history or collecting newspapers.

Special edition from , marking the JFK assassination. About . Great for anyone who enjoys history or collecting newspapers. Condition: Not specified

Not specified Location: Highland Trail, Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Tan leather reclining sectional sofa

Details: Sectional with reclining seats and a center console that has two cup holders . Good for a living room or game room if you have the space.

Sectional with and a that has . Good for a living room or game room if you have the space. Condition: Not specified

Not specified Location: Mansfield Webb Rd, Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Brown leather three-seat reclining sofa

Details: Has a center console with two cup holders . The poster notes visible wear and discoloration , so this may be best for a garage, game room, or a space where looks don’t matter as much.

Has a with . The poster notes , so this may be best for a garage, game room, or a space where looks don’t matter as much. Condition: Shows visible wear and discoloration

Shows Location: Mansfield Webb Rd, Arlington, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden dining table with chairs

Details: Set is free on the curb , and the poster mentions many more items available at the same spot. Great if you need basic dining furniture.

Set is , and the poster mentions items available at the same spot. Great if you need basic dining furniture. Condition: Not specified

Not specified Location: On the curb near 5009 SW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76017 (Willow Park area)

On the curb near (Willow Park area) Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Sturdy wooden entertainment center

Details: Has multiple shelves for storage , good for a TV, media devices, books, or decor.

Has , good for a TV, media devices, books, or decor. Condition: Not specified

Not specified Location: Willow Bend–Thousand Oaks, Arlington, TX (S.W. Arlington)

(S.W. Arlington) Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Arlington tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster or head to the curb pickup spots as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.