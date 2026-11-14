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Arlington
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arlington Right Now
11 days ago
Arlington neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to a special piece of history. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Any History Buffs?
- Item: JFK commemorative Dallas Morning News newspaper edition
- Details: Special edition from November 20, 1988, marking 25 years after the JFK assassination. About 87 pages. Great for anyone who enjoys history or collecting newspapers.
- Condition: Not specified
- Location: Highland Trail, Arlington, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Leather Reclining Sectional Sofa
- Item: Tan leather reclining sectional sofa
- Details: Sectional with reclining seats and a center console that has two cup holders. Good for a living room or game room if you have the space.
- Condition: Not specified
- Location: Mansfield Webb Rd, Arlington, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Brown Leather Reclining Sofa with Center Console
- Item: Brown leather three-seat reclining sofa
- Details: Has a center console with two cup holders. The poster notes visible wear and discoloration, so this may be best for a garage, game room, or a space where looks don’t matter as much.
- Condition: Shows visible wear and discoloration
- Location: Mansfield Webb Rd, Arlington, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Dining Table with Chairs
- Item: Wooden dining table with chairs
- Details: Set is free on the curb, and the poster mentions many more items available at the same spot. Great if you need basic dining furniture.
- Condition: Not specified
- Location: On the curb near 5009 SW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76017 (Willow Park area)
- Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Entertainment Center, Pickup in S.W. Arlington
- Item: Sturdy wooden entertainment center
- Details: Has multiple shelves for storage, good for a TV, media devices, books, or decor.
- Condition: Not specified
- Location: Willow Bend–Thousand Oaks, Arlington, TX (S.W. Arlington)
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Arlington tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster or head to the curb pickup spots as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.