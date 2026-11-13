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Arlington
📅 Three-stop Holly Jolly Holiday Hop in Arlington on Dec. 12
11 days ago
📅 Three fun holiday events in Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 12 are linked together as the Holly Jolly Holiday Hop — visit all three, get your Holiday Passport stamped at each stop, and earn a special giveaway.
1. Donuts with Santa
- When: 9–11:30 a.m.
- Where: The Beacon, 1100 Mansfield Webb Rd
- Cost: $5.00
Kids can enjoy donuts, crafts, games, and photos with Santa. Bring your camera.
2. Cookies with the Clauses
- When: 12–3 p.m.
- Where: East Library & Recreation Center, 1817 New York Ave
- Cost: Free
Enjoy cookies and a family photo with the Clauses; digital photo link will be emailed.
3. Battle of the Elves
- When: 5–7 p.m.
- Where: Cliff Nelson Recreation Center, 4600 W Bardin Rd
- Cost: Free admission, $5 to play in the color battle (registration required)
Spots are limited, so register for each event you want to attend as soon as you can.
More Info: Hop Into the Holidays with Three Festive Arlington...
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