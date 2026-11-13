📅 Three fun holiday events in Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 12 are linked together as the Holly Jolly Holiday Hop — visit all three, get your Holiday Passport stamped at each stop, and earn a special giveaway.

1. Donuts with Santa

When: 9–11:30 a.m.

Where: The Beacon, 1100 Mansfield Webb Rd

Cost: $5.00

Kids can enjoy donuts, crafts, games, and photos with Santa. Bring your camera.

2. Cookies with the Clauses

When: 12–3 p.m.

Where: East Library & Recreation Center, 1817 New York Ave

Cost: Free

Enjoy cookies and a family photo with the Clauses; digital photo link will be emailed.

3. Battle of the Elves

When: 5–7 p.m.

Where: Cliff Nelson Recreation Center, 4600 W Bardin Rd

Cost: Free admission, $5 to play in the color battle (registration required)

Spots are limited, so register for each event you want to attend as soon as you can.