📢 Get help with FAFSA & VASA at Wakefield High School

Need to figure out how to pay for college? Families and students are invited to an in-person Financial Aid Support Session on December 8, 5:00–7:00 pm at Wakefield High School, 1325 S. Dinwiddie Street, Arlington, VA 22206.

At this session you can:

Get one-on-one help completing the FAFSA and VASA applications

completing the and applications Learn about financial aid opportunities

Access resources to help you understand the cost of college

If you need interpretation, it must be requested by November 19, 2026 through the registration link on SchooLinks.

Need help logging into SchooLinks? Visit https://www.apsva.us/college-career-corner/resources/schoolinks/ for step-by-step support.

This is a great chance for Arlington families to get hands-on help with college financial aid forms.