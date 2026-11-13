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Arlington
📢 Free UNIDOS Community Resource Day with family activities
10 days ago
📅 Free UNIDOS Community Resource Day in Arlington
UNIDOS is hosting a free Community Resource Day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Betty's Beauty Salon, 1633 New York Ave, Arlington, TX 76010.
In one stop, you can:
- Connect with immigration and legal services
- Meet healthcare providers
- Learn about employment opportunities
- Find financial support resources
Bring the whole family! There will be free pizza and fun activities for kids.
El evento es gratuito y está abierto a la comunidad. ¡Venga con su familia y aproveche estos recursos en un solo lugar!
More Info: UNIDOS Community Resource Day | City of Arlington,...
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