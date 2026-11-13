📅 Free UNIDOS Community Resource Day in Arlington

UNIDOS is hosting a free Community Resource Day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Betty's Beauty Salon, 1633 New York Ave, Arlington, TX 76010.

In one stop, you can:

Connect with immigration and legal services

Meet healthcare providers

Learn about employment opportunities

Find financial support resources

Bring the whole family! There will be free pizza and fun activities for kids.

El evento es gratuito y está abierto a la comunidad. ¡Venga con su familia y aproveche estos recursos en un solo lugar!