Arlington’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles popping up across sports, construction, and industry. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bodycote

Bodycote Location: Arlington, TX

Type: OTHER (onsite, industrial office setting)

OTHER (onsite, industrial office setting) Salary: Not listed

Handle scanning, organizing, and filing important documents for a global industrial company. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with computers, and want a steady office role that doesn’t require a degree.

Employer: REV Entertainment (official sports & entertainment company of the Texas Rangers)

(official sports & entertainment company of the Texas Rangers) Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the President with complex calendars, heavy travel, VIP hospitality, and high-level admin work. Best for someone with 7–10 years of EA experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and flexibility to work beyond normal office hours.

Employer: BRPH

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Likely full-time (project-based office + site support)

Likely full-time (project-based office + site support) Salary: Not listed

Support construction and design teams with project documents, cost tracking, billing, and Procore workflows. Great if you have 4+ years of construction or project admin experience and are comfortable juggling deadlines and data.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.