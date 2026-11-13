Looking for a four-legged friend in Arlington, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home and could be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Source: adoptapet

About Missy:

Missy is described as “the sweetest pup ever.” She’s a very chill, cuddly little girl who loves belly rubs and enjoys just hanging out with her people. She’s currently in training, understands basic commands, and may be leash trained by the time she’s rehomed. She is up to date on her shots.

Missy loves going outside and sitting in the sun to tan. Her current owner says she’s good with big kids (they have a teenager), but they’re not sure about little kids yet.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Source: adoptapet

Dorothy is a young pit bull mix at Arlington Animal Services. If you’re looking for an energetic companion to grow with your family, she could be a great fit. The shelter can share more about her personality, training, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet DOROTHY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Source: adoptapet

Barney is an adult pit bull mix who may be a good choice if you prefer a dog who’s past the puppy stage. The team at Arlington Animal Services can tell you more about his temperament, energy level, and whether he might be a match for your home.

👉 Meet BARNEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Arlington area, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Arlington Animal Services at (817) 459-5898 or visit the links above to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.