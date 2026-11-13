Three wonderful Arlington cats are looking for loving homes. All are already altered, vaccinated, and used to family life, so they’re ready to settle in quickly.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: 11 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Personality & behavior:

Luna starts out a little shy, but once she trusts you, she is very sweet and definitely a lap cat. She loves to cuddle and relax with her people.

Health & care:

She is spayed, 11 years old, and up to date on all shots. Her eyesight isn’t great anymore, but she still gets around just fine.

Home compatibility:

Great with kids

Gets along well with other cats

Luna sounds like a calm, loving companion for a quiet home or a gentle family.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: 8 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Personality & behavior:

Sirius Black is described as “the best boy cat”—very friendly, smart, and he never meets a stranger. He’s social and seems to enjoy being around people.

Health & care:

He is neutered, 8 years old, and up to date on all shots. He previously had some GI issues, but is now totally healthy on a high-fiber diet recommended by his vet.

Home compatibility:

Great with kids

Good with other cats

Must be adopted with his bonded littermate, Dobby

Sirius Black would be a wonderful, outgoing companion—especially if you adopt him together with Dobby.

👉 Meet Sirius Black and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: 8 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Male

Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $40

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Arlington, TX)

Personality & behavior:

Dobby is a very affectionate lap cat. When his “lovings meter” is empty, he’ll come right up with headbutts and purrs to ask for more attention.

Health & care:

He is neutered, 8 years old, up to date on shots, and described as very healthy.

Home compatibility:

Good with kids

Good with other cats

Must be adopted with his bonded littermate, Sirius Black

Dobby and Sirius Black are a bonded pair who need to stay together, making them a perfect ready-made duo for someone wanting two loving cats.

👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Arlington, TX or nearby and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one of these sweet cats—or the bonded pair, Sirius Black and Dobby. Share their links with friends and family to help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.