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UTA Homecoming tripleheader set for November 14

7 days ago
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UTA Homecoming will bring students, alumni, and the community together on Saturday, November 14 for a full day of Maverick sports on campus, including a tripleheader with Volleyball at 11:30 a.m., Women's Basketball at 3 p.m., and Men's Basketball at 6 p.m. The weekend also features a Homecoming 5K, Tailgate, and FanFest, offering many ways to celebrate Maverick pride around UTA and Downtown Arlington. More information: https://downtownarlington.org/post/mav-up-arlington-uta-homecoming-brings-a-week-of-maverick-pride

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Arlington Texas

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