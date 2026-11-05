UTA Homecoming tripleheader set for November 14

UTA Homecoming will bring students, alumni, and the community together on Saturday, November 14 for a full day of Maverick sports on campus, including a tripleheader with Volleyball at 11:30 a.m., Women's Basketball at 3 p.m., and Men's Basketball at 6 p.m. The weekend also features a Homecoming 5K, Tailgate, and FanFest, offering many ways to celebrate Maverick pride around UTA and Downtown Arlington. More information: https://downtownarlington.org/post/mav-up-arlington-uta-homecoming-brings-a-week-of-maverick-pride

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Arlington Texas