🏥 Arlington, TX Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Arlington, TX right now, from bedside care to beauty and wellness. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient-centered respiratory care for both adults and kids. You’ll assess patients, manage ventilators, respond to emergencies, and work closely with a care team. Must be a Registered Respiratory Therapist with strong clinical and communication skills.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Travel / Contract (listed as Internship)

Duration: 6 weeks , 48 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts

, , Estimated Pay: $3,292 per week (subject to change)

Short-term ER travel contract for RNs who want high weekly pay and night shifts. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and more typical travel-nurse perks.

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a medical spa-style setting, doing advanced facials, microneedling, chemical peels, laser hair removal, and more. Great fit if you’re a Texas-licensed esthetician who loves skincare, client education, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.