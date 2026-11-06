🐱 Sweet Arlington Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes

Arlington has some very sweet kittens hoping to grow up in safe, loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Arlington Animal Services and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

This tiny white girl is still a baby and has her whole life ahead of her. She’s a Domestic Shorthair, which usually means low-maintenance grooming and a friendly, easygoing nature. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet this white kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

This baby girl in her sleek black coat is also a Domestic Shorthair. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will keep her safe indoors.

👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Luca

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Luca is a baby Domestic Shorthair boy with a soft brown/chocolate coat. As a young kitten, he’s at a great age to learn good habits and settle into a new home. If you’ve been wanting a playful companion to grow up by your side, Luca might be the one.

👉 Meet Luca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Arlington, TX area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Arlington Animal Services or calling (817) 459-5898 to ask about these sweet babies. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.