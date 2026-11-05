🎓 Arlington, TX Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Arlington’s education scene is busy right now—from infant care to hospital training, there’s solid demand for people who love to teach and support learners.

Below are several education-focused roles in and around Arlington, TX you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Park Row Christian Academy

Park Row Christian Academy Location: Arlington, TX (in person)

(in person) Salary: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This role is all about caring for infants (6 weeks–12 months) in a Christ-centered classroom, with a focus on safety, nurturing, and early development. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of infant experience, can lift 35 lbs, and want a faith-based setting with an employee discount on care.

Employer: The Children’s Courtyard (Learning Care Group)

(Learning Care Group) Location: Arlington, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead your own classroom, create lesson plans, and mentor other teachers in a no nights or weekends schedule. Perks include 50% childcare discount, immediate access to benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and chances to grow through training, tuition help, and a Master Teacher Program.

Employer: Texas Health Resources

Primary Worksite: Texas Health Fort Worth, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (commutable from Arlington)

Texas Health Fort Worth, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (commutable from Arlington) Hours: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Ideal for an experienced RN educator who wants to design and deliver training across a large health system. You’ll support onboarding, competencies, and practice changes, with strong team support and benefits like 401(k), PTO, medical/dental, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and student loan repayment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.