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Arlington
Art After Dark event at Southeast Branch Library
2 days ago
Adults ages 18 and up can join Art After Dark at the Arlington Public Library – Southeast Branch on Friday, November 13, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about artist Wassily Kandinsky and his colorful geometric paintings, then make your own art in his style. This program is free.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Arlington Public Library
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