undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Arlington, TX Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
Arlington’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.
Construction Laborer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Arlington, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time / variable hours (18–33 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.97 – $30.07/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, union benefits, tools provided, and more
Hands-on role helping with concrete, framing, flooring, and general site work. Good fit if you’ve been on a job site before and want steady hours, strong benefits, and on-the-job training.
Sheetmetal Foreman
- Employer: Upchurch
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no range listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, professional development support
Lead commercial HVAC sheet metal crews on new construction projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years sheet metal experience, can run a crew, read blueprints, and keep projects on time and safe.
Fabricator/Welder (1st Class)
- Employer: Shioleno Industries, Inc.
- Location: Arlington, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.00 – $38.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO
High-skill shop and site role for welders with 10+ years in MIG and metal fabrication. You’ll read blueprints, run multiple welding processes, and build heavy-duty components to tight specs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction hiring moves fast, and experience counts a lot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.