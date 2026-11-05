🚧 Arlington, TX Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings

Arlington’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Arlington, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time / variable hours ( 18–33 hours/week )

Part-time / variable hours ( ) Pay: $24.97 – $30.07/hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, union benefits, tools provided, and more

Hands-on role helping with concrete, framing, flooring, and general site work. Good fit if you’ve been on a job site before and want steady hours, strong benefits, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Arlington, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no range listed)

Competitive, based on experience (no range listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, professional development support

Lead commercial HVAC sheet metal crews on new construction projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years sheet metal experience, can run a crew, read blueprints, and keep projects on time and safe.

Employer: Shioleno Industries, Inc.

Location: Arlington, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $38.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

High-skill shop and site role for welders with 10+ years in MIG and metal fabrication. You’ll read blueprints, run multiple welding processes, and build heavy-duty components to tight specs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction hiring moves fast, and experience counts a lot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.