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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Arlington
These Arlington pups are hoping someone like you will notice them. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these sweet faces waiting in local rescues.
Whitney-VIP
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
Whitney-VIP is a beautiful black-and-white girl looking for a fresh start and a family to love. As a VIP dog, she may have a reduced adoption fee—ask the shelter for details.
👉 Meet Whitney-VIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bluey-VIP
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
Bluey-VIP is a handsome young pup with a soft white coat and brown patches. As a VIP dog, he may qualify for special adoption pricing—call to confirm.
👉 Meet Bluey-VIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matthew
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
Matthew is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a lot of charm packed into a neat little package. He’s ready for a home that will give him structure, love, and plenty of walks.
👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
Luna is a striking young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. She’ll do best with an active family who can give her exercise, training, and mental games.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peanut butter
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
Peanut butter is a young heeler-type girl with a gorgeous red coat. Cattle dogs are smart and energetic, so she’ll enjoy an active home that likes walks, hikes, or playtime in the yard.
👉 Meet Peanut butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jelly
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with tan
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
Jelly is a cute young terrier mix with a chocolate-and-tan coat. He’s the right size for a family who wants a playful buddy without going too big.
👉 Meet Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger Smith
- Breed: Mini Australian Shepherd
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 20 pounds
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Rescue: North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue
Meet Ginger! She’s a sweet, goofy Mini Aussie who loves belly rubs, zoomies, and then curling up by your side. She came from a hoarding situation with many other dogs and has slowly opened up, showing more of her loving personality each day. Ginger is ready to be someone’s loyal little shadow.
👉 Meet Ginger Smith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
King
- Breed: Boxer / Great Dane mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
- Phone: (817) 459-5898
King is a big-boy-in-the-making, a Boxer/Great Dane mix puppy with a sweet brown-and-white coat. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of growth, King could be your future gentle giant.
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Arlington Animal Services at (817) 459-5898 or contact North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue through Ginger’s listing to learn more or set up a visit. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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