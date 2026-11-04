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Arlington

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Arlington

2 days ago

These Arlington pups are hoping someone like you will notice them. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these sweet faces waiting in local rescues.

Whitney-VIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfjbw_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

Whitney-VIP is a beautiful black-and-white girl looking for a fresh start and a family to love. As a VIP dog, she may have a reduced adoption fee—ask the shelter for details.
👉 Meet Whitney-VIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bluey-VIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xjzk_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with brown/chocolate
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

Bluey-VIP is a handsome young pup with a soft white coat and brown patches. As a VIP dog, he may qualify for special adoption pricing—call to confirm.
👉 Meet Bluey-VIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Matthew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRuRe_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

Matthew is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a lot of charm packed into a neat little package. He’s ready for a home that will give him structure, love, and plenty of walks.
👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Luna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5MXY_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

Luna is a striking young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. She’ll do best with an active family who can give her exercise, training, and mental games.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Peanut butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHYjW_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

Peanut butter is a young heeler-type girl with a gorgeous red coat. Cattle dogs are smart and energetic, so she’ll enjoy an active home that likes walks, hikes, or playtime in the yard.
👉 Meet Peanut butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jyjf3_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with tan
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

Jelly is a cute young terrier mix with a chocolate-and-tan coat. He’s the right size for a family who wants a playful buddy without going too big.
👉 Meet Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ginger Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6xql_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: Mini Australian Shepherd
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Weight: About 20 pounds
  • Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
  • Adoption Fee: $450
  • Rescue: North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

Meet Ginger! She’s a sweet, goofy Mini Aussie who loves belly rubs, zoomies, and then curling up by your side. She came from a hoarding situation with many other dogs and has slowly opened up, showing more of her loving personality each day. Ginger is ready to be someone’s loyal little shadow.
👉 Meet Ginger Smith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQb98_1GkOBsRX00
  • Breed: Boxer / Great Dane mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with white
  • Shelter: Arlington Animal Services
  • Phone: (817) 459-5898

King is a big-boy-in-the-making, a Boxer/Great Dane mix puppy with a sweet brown-and-white coat. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of growth, King could be your future gentle giant.
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Arlington Animal Services at (817) 459-5898 or contact North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue through Ginger’s listing to learn more or set up a visit. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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