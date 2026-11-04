🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Arlington

These Arlington pups are hoping someone like you will notice them. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these sweet faces waiting in local rescues.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Whitney-VIP is a beautiful black-and-white girl looking for a fresh start and a family to love. As a VIP dog, she may have a reduced adoption fee—ask the shelter for details.

👉 Meet Whitney-VIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Bluey-VIP is a handsome young pup with a soft white coat and brown patches. As a VIP dog, he may qualify for special adoption pricing—call to confirm.

👉 Meet Bluey-VIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Matthew is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a lot of charm packed into a neat little package. He’s ready for a home that will give him structure, love, and plenty of walks.

👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Luna is a striking young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. She’ll do best with an active family who can give her exercise, training, and mental games.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Peanut butter is a young heeler-type girl with a gorgeous red coat. Cattle dogs are smart and energetic, so she’ll enjoy an active home that likes walks, hikes, or playtime in the yard.

👉 Meet Peanut butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

Jelly is a cute young terrier mix with a chocolate-and-tan coat. He’s the right size for a family who wants a playful buddy without going too big.

👉 Meet Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mini Australian Shepherd

Mini Australian Shepherd Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 20 pounds

About 20 pounds Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption Fee: $450

Rescue: North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

Meet Ginger! She’s a sweet, goofy Mini Aussie who loves belly rubs, zoomies, and then curling up by your side. She came from a hoarding situation with many other dogs and has slowly opened up, showing more of her loving personality each day. Ginger is ready to be someone’s loyal little shadow.

👉 Meet Ginger Smith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Great Dane mix

Boxer / Great Dane mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Arlington Animal Services

Phone: (817) 459-5898

King is a big-boy-in-the-making, a Boxer/Great Dane mix puppy with a sweet brown-and-white coat. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of growth, King could be your future gentle giant.

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Arlington Animal Services at (817) 459-5898 or contact North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue through Ginger’s listing to learn more or set up a visit. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.