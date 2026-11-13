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Arlington
💰 2026 Arlington permit renewal and sale dates announced
11 days ago
💰 Parking permit renewal and sales dates set for 2026
The Town has announced dates for permit renewals and new sales.
- Current permit holders: You have a guaranteed renewal window from November 16 – December 18, 2026.
- All Arlington residents: Any remaining permits go on sale starting December 21, 2026, first-come, first-served.
Payment:
- Cash or check only.
Bring these documents:
- All applicants: Valid vehicle registration showing your name and an Arlington address.
- Homeowners: Also bring a copy of a current property tax bill or utility bill.
If you rely on a town permit to park, mark these dates so you don’t miss your renewal window.
More Info: 2027 On-Street Overnight Parking Permit Sales Sche...
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