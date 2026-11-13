💰 Parking permit renewal and sales dates set for 2026

The Town has announced dates for permit renewals and new sales.

Current permit holders: You have a guaranteed renewal window from November 16 – December 18, 2026 .

You have a . All Arlington residents: Any remaining permits go on sale starting December 21, 2026, first-come, first-served.

Payment:

Cash or check only.

Bring these documents:

All applicants: Valid vehicle registration showing your name and an Arlington address .

Valid showing and an . Homeowners: Also bring a copy of a current property tax bill or utility bill.

If you rely on a town permit to park, mark these dates so you don’t miss your renewal window.