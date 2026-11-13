⚠️ Town of Arlington email delayed by Microsoft Outlook outage

⚠️ Town email delays due to Microsoft Outlook outage

Microsoft is having problems with Outlook and MS 365, and it’s affecting Town of Arlington email.

Right now, Town emails may be delayed getting to and from staff.

If you need to reach the Town quickly:

Contact the department directly by phone, or

by phone, or Call the Town Directory at 781-316-3000 for help reaching the right office.

Microsoft is working on fixing the issue. Email service will return to normal once their outage is resolved.