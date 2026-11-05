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Arlington
Free rough cut film screening at ACMi studio
5 days ago
Arlington Community Media, Inc. (ACMi) will host a free Rough Cut Media Screening at its studio at 85 Park Avenue, Arlington on Thursday, November 19, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. Community members can bring “work in progress” videos to share and get feedback, or simply attend to watch local films and meet other filmmakers at all levels. A form is required for film submissions, but no sign-up is needed to attend and watch.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Arlington Community Media, Inc.
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