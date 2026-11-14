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🚚 Arlington Heights Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Arlington Heights has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like fast-paced warehouse work and steady hours.
Here are several local supply chain and logistics jobs worth a look:
Order Fulfillment and Office Admin
- Employer: Lily and Fox
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour
Mix of warehouse and light office work: picking/packing orders, managing inventory, and emailing customers and the Australian team. Four 10-hour shifts (including one weekend day), strong benefits (insurance, 4 weeks PTO, 401k, equity), and room to grow your skills.
Fulfillment Center Associate
- Employer: Lily and Fox
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour
Hands-on warehouse role focused on picking, packing, and inventory for a fast-growing beauty brand. Same 4-day, 10-hour schedule with one weekend shift, plus company-paid insurance, PTO, and 401k.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Lily and Fox
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour
Similar to the Fulfillment Center Associate, but branded more as a warehouse-focused role: lifting up to 49 lbs, standing most of the shift, and helping improve warehouse processes. Good fit if you like physical work and a clear routine.
Order Fulfillment and Office Admin
- Employer: Lily and Fox
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour
Another posting of the order fulfillment + admin hybrid role: order picking, inventory, simple errands, and written customer support. Great if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and comfortable on a computer.
Receiving Coordinator (Wednesday–Sunday)
- Employer: Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley ReStore
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $17.00 per hour
Front-line role at the ReStore receiving area: greeting donors, unloading trucks, sorting donations, and guiding volunteers. Wednesday–Sunday schedule, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs), plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and a store discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail on hours and requirements that can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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