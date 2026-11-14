Arlington Heights has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like fast-paced warehouse work and steady hours.

Here are several local supply chain and logistics jobs worth a look:

Employer: Lily and Fox

Lily and Fox Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour

Mix of warehouse and light office work: picking/packing orders, managing inventory, and emailing customers and the Australian team. Four 10-hour shifts (including one weekend day), strong benefits (insurance, 4 weeks PTO, 401k, equity), and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Lily and Fox

Lily and Fox Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role focused on picking, packing, and inventory for a fast-growing beauty brand. Same 4-day, 10-hour schedule with one weekend shift, plus company-paid insurance, PTO, and 401k.

Employer: Lily and Fox

Lily and Fox Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour

Similar to the Fulfillment Center Associate, but branded more as a warehouse-focused role: lifting up to 49 lbs, standing most of the shift, and helping improve warehouse processes. Good fit if you like physical work and a clear routine.

Employer: Lily and Fox

Lily and Fox Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $22.02 – $26.02 per hour

Another posting of the order fulfillment + admin hybrid role: order picking, inventory, simple errands, and written customer support. Great if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and comfortable on a computer.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley ReStore

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $17.00 per hour

Front-line role at the ReStore receiving area: greeting donors, unloading trucks, sorting donations, and guiding volunteers. Wednesday–Sunday schedule, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs), plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and a store discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail on hours and requirements that can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.